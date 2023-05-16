Obituary for Lorena Pauly

Lorena Pauly, age 78, of Cologne, passed away Wednesday May 10, 2023, at her residence, AFTER A COURAGEOUS BATTLE WITH CANCER.
Funeral service was at 11 a.m. Monday, May 15 at St. John’s Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave.) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau was the officiant. Visitation was held at the church one hour prior to the funeral. Private interment was Wednesday, May 17 in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Lorena is preceded in death by her parents, Gottfried and Emilie Schmiess; sister, Arlene (Earl) Doehling; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Mary Pauly; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, LaVonne Pauly, Dick Pauly, Jerry Pauly.
Lorena is survived by her loving family: husband, Eugene Pauly; sons, Gary Pauly (girlfriend Karri Crosley), Brian (Carrie) Pauly; daughter, Sharon (Jamey) Jacobson; grandchildren, Sam Pauly, Julia Pauly, Elsa Pauly, Josie Jacobson, Amelia Jacobson; sister, Dianne Schmiess; sister-in-law, Shirley Eiden; niece and nephew, Patty and Tim Eiden; as well as other nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com