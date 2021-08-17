Obituary for Loretta M. Kocka

Loretta May (DeRosier) Kocka, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, quietly passed away with family by her side in her home, August 10, 2021.
Loretta was born May 21, 1928 in Brainerd, MN. She married David Allan Kocka, her high school sweetheart, on his return from the service. They moved to Victoria, MN in 1963 and resided in their home for 58 years. David and Loretta celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary August 4, 2021. It was a bittersweet moment, as Loretta was struggling with health complications that very day. Her husband leaned over and whispered, happy 72nd anniversary my love and gave her a great big kiss square on the lips.
Loretta was preceded in death by her mother, Rose (Flansburg) DeRosier, Albert DeRosier, Adella (DeRosier) Gaboury, James DeRosier and Amiel Peter DeRosier
Loretta is survived by her husband of 72 years, David Allan Kocka; son, David Mark Kocka (Judy); son, Stephen Kocka (Michele); daughter, Patricia (Kocka) Schlader (Richard) and son, Thomas Kocka (Barbara).
Loretta is also survived by her grandchildren and great- grandchildren all of which she cherished like her own.
Loretta held dearly to her husband, family, extended family, close friends and her local church. Loretta and Dave spent their middle years, housing, feeding and nurturing various young friends and relatives in their home. Loretta worked for many years at Pioneer Telephone Co. as an administrative assistant until her retirement. In her spare moments she loved square dancing, going to drive in movies with the family and spending hot summer days at the beach. Loretta was an avid bridge player, playing cards into the wee hours of the morning with family or friends, whomever was at hand. She will be fondly remembered for her endless hosting of various events, family gatherings and late night prayer meetings. Loretta will be sorely missed by many.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Victoria Parish, 8228 Victoria Drive, Victoria on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. Due to Covid masks are required at the church. Private interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Brainerd. In lieu of flowers consider donating to: St. Joseph Indian School, 1301 North Main St, Chamberlain SD, 57325
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.