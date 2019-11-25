Obituary for Loretta M. Wolf

Loretta M. Wolf, age 84, entered eternal life on Friday, November 22, at her home in Shakopee.
Loretta was born in Spring Lake Township, on October 23, 1935, the daughter of Melvin and Dorthea (TenEyck) Ince. During her youth she had the good fortune to live with the McKenna and LaTour families where they became part of her extended family. After graduating from Prior Lake High School she met the love of her life, Kenneth Wolf, at the Chaska Valley Ballroom. They were married on October 26, 1954, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Prior Lake, MN. Their amazing love story spanned over 65 years. Loretta was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Ken and Loretta raised 14 children and together operated the family dairy farm in rural Scott County. Loretta's passions were serving our Lord at the St. Mary's of the Purification parish as the Liturgical & Music Director and volunteering at the Shakopee Area Catholic Schools as well as other charities. Her faith in God was not only evidenced by her words, but in her actions. Loretta had a capacity to love like no other. She was a mother figure to many, having open doors and an open heart to any who asked. Loretta was a talented cook and baker, always having fresh chocolate chip cookies available for anyone who stopped by. She enjoyed traveling, especially if it was visiting her children, grandchildren, or extended Danish family (Charlotte Holt and family). When her children grew older, and the running of the dairy farm was passed on to their son, Loretta finally had the time to resume her passion of reading. Sundays were meant for family generally a sports game on the TV in the background with a good-natured game or two of cards.
Loretta's legacy was her unique ability to make all feel loved regardless of differences. Her greatest source of pride and joy was her family. Loretta led through example. Her greatest lesson, and gift to her children was the appreciation that all were Gods children, and all were to be loved and accepted as such.
Loretta is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Ken. Lorettas legacy will be carried on by her children and loved ones, Kathy (Brice) Beckman, Karen Hennen, Steve (Jodi) Wolf, Diane (Larry) Weckman, Mike (Jill) Wolf, Cindy (Ken) Geis, Larry Wolf, Mary Wolf, Suzanne (Jeff) Meadows, Tom (Joan Augustin) Wolf, John (Tammy) Wolf, Peg (Hans) Case, Beth (Jay) Styba, Jennifer Wolf; 35 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren. Also survived by siblings, Ray (Beverly) Ince and Hazel Shima; and brother-in-law, John Keefer.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Dorthea (TenEyck) Ince; siblings, June Speedling, Clyde Ince, Georgette Mann and Charlotte Keefer.
A special thank you to Dr. Daniel Stein, Julie and Carolyn from Grace Hospice, as well as Visiting Angels, especially Arlette, who has been with us from the beginning of this journey.
All services were held at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church, 15850 Marystown Rd., Shakopee: Visitation was Monday November 25, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Visitation also Tuesday, November 26, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Presiding will be Reverend Erik Lundgren and Reverend Mike Ince. Serving as pallbearers are Loretta's sons and daughter, Steve, Mike, Larry, Tom, John, and Jennifer. Honorary Pallbearers will be Melissa Van Hoof, Wendy Berry, Ashley Wolf, Joe Wolf, Jason Geis, Jake Wolf, Curt Wolf, Christa Galle, and Emma Wolf. Interment St. Marys Catholic Cemetery, Marystown. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Shakopee Area Catholic School, or Sharing and Caring Hands.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at