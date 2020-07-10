Obituary for Lori A. Borak

Lori Ann Borak, age 57, of Chaska, daughter of Charles and Connie Borak, earned her wings on July 7, 2020 after a brief struggle with cancer.
A Private family memorial service was held.
Lori was born on December 15, 1962 in Minneapolis to Charles and Connie (Green) Borak, one of six children. She attended Hennepin County Vo-Tech in Eden Prairie, and became a certified nursing assistant. Lori was a free spirit that couldn't be tamed. She was generous to a fault. She worked as a compassionate and loving caregiver for the last eight years. She will be missed by all who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Charles and son, Justin.
Survivors include her daughter, Stella (Brandon) Phemister of Cottage Grove, OR; mother, Connie Borak of Chaska; special friend, Tom Haney of Chaska; sister, Liz (Lee) Raiter of Anchorage, AK; brothers, Pat of Chaska, Mike (Ann) of Andover, Ed (Denise) of N.Y.A., Bill (Mary) of Cologne; many nieces and nephews and many friends.
Funeral arrangements were with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.