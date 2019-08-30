Obituary for Lori A. Cheever

Lori Ann Cheever, age 59, of Brooklyn Park, formerly of Shakopee, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.
Lori was born and raised in Shakopee, and life never took her too far from home. She will be remembered for her desire to always make the people she loved happy. She loved her children to no end, but her true pride and joy were in her eight grandchildren. She loved those kids more than anything in this world.
Lori is survived by her son, Nick Cheever; daughter, Melissa (Kyle) Sack; grandchildren, Myles, Cylus, Koltyn, and Axyl, Jacob, Nora, Andrew and Logan; mother, Joyce Cheever; brothers and sister, Jeff (Annette) Cheever, Rick (Becky) Cheever, Lisa Spraggins, Steve (fiancée, Kimberly Bray); aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Lori is preceded in death by her father, Richard; sister, Lynn Cheever; brother, Keith Cheever.
Visitation is Wednesday, September 4, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a Memorial Prayer Service at 11 a.m., all held at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Presiding will be Father, Luke Marquard. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Family prefers memorials.
Condolences may be shared at