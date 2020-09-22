Obituary for Lori J. Tieben

Lori Jean (Asper) Tieben, age 60, of Chaska, died on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Midwest Residential Care Home in Bloomington, after a courageous battle with a glioblastoma.
A Memorial Gathering is pending at this time.
Lori was born on October 6, 1959 in Austin, MN, to Myron and Gloria (Goebel) Asper, one of five children.
She was preceded in death by her father, Myron and brother, Mike.
Survivors include her children, Jason (Sara) Asper of Eagan, Justin Asper of Jordan, Samantha (Tim) Kohn of Bloomington, Mackenzie Tieben of Shakopee; grandchildren, Maddie and Emma; mother, Gloria Asper of Chaska; brothers, Tom Asper of Chaska, Tim Asper of South Dakota, and Greg Asper of Austin.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.