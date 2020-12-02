Obituary for Lorna Plekkenpol

Lorna Plekkenpol, age 93, of Jordan, passed away on November 29, 2020 at the Belle Plaine Lutheran Home.
Private family services will be held with a public gathering at a later date. Interment Valley Cemetery, Shakopee.
Lorna Ellen was born May 12, 1927 on the farm in Louisville Township to Rudolph and Emilie (Jabs) Fahrenkamp. Twenty years later, after growing up as one of six siblings, Lorna was united in marriage to Edward Plekkenpol on January 21, 1947 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Jordan. Lorna lived a good life with Edward and took great care of her six children, working as a homemaker for most of her life.
Lorna will be missed by her children, Donna (Milan) Bohnsack, Wally (Diana) Plekkenpol, Wayne (Linda) Plekkenpol, Sandra (Jerry) Kowalzek, Kevin (Stephanie) Plekkenpol, and Paula Plekkenpol; 14 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; siblings, Ruth Fahrenkamp, Waldo (Arlene) Fahrenkamp, and Rudolph (Betty) Fahrenkamp; and other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Plekkenpol; parents, Rudolph and Emilie Fahrenkamp; son, Steve Plekkenpol; grandson, Adam Plekkenpol; and brothers, Harvey and Jerry Fahrenkamp.
