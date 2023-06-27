Obituary for Lorraine A. Sicheneder

Lorraine “Shorty” A. Sicheneder, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at her residence in Waconia.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be observed on Thursday, June 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Westbrook Community Church, 10990 Jonathon Carver Pkwy in Chaska.
Lorraine was born in Waconia on April 15, 1929, the third of six children, to Edward and Dorothy (Pauly) Sicheneder. She is survived by her youngest brother Melvin (Alice) and preceded in death by siblings and their spouses, Harriet (age 2 years), Edward (Norma), Roger (Jeanette), Neal.
Lorraine grew up in Waconia, attending St. Joseph Church and School, and graduated from Waconia High School. Because she also lived next to the Convent as a child, the Sisters would include her when they would be doing housekeeping at the church. She remembered how at the age of 11, the Sisters helped the family when her mother passed away in 1940.
As a teenager, Lorraine spent two summers working as a server for Ruttgers Birchmont Lodge on Lake Bemidji, speaking fondly of her time there where she developed lifelong friendships.
Immediately after graduation in 1947, Lorraine started working in the front office of Interstate Power Company in Waconia, which later became Northern States Power (NSP), where she worked for 40 years. Lorraine held her job and fellow employees in high regard, never missing a retirement party nor NSP gathering. In those days, customers usually came to the office each month to pay their bill, and she enjoyed visiting with everyone.
Lorraine loved to travel, and would have a new adventure planned for each summer vacation. She invited family and friends along whether it was a drive to a national park, a cabin up north, a cruise on the ocean, or a month in Mexico during the winters after her retirement.
When Lorraine was 16, a friend taught her how to knit, and she created beautiful sweaters, afghans and more throughout her lifetime. In the last 20 years, she probably made a thousand winter hats and was ready with a bagful for any charity asking. When she took walks in the cooler weather there were always a few hats in her pockets to give to children who didn’t have one. “Lorraine” hats can be seen all around Waconia and nearby towns on a cold winter day. She had a tender heart and love toward children. For 2 years she participated in “Mother Bear Project” and lovingly made many dozens, if not hundreds of knit bears to send to South African orphans.
Lorraine has several generations of nieces and nephews who have been blessed to know her. There were too many “great, greats” to go through in her title, so it was shortened to “Super Aunt Lorraine”. And so she was.