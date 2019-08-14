Obituary for Lorraine C. Wermerskirchen

Lorraine Catherine Wermerskirchen, age 95, died peacefully on August 7, 2019 at Friendship Manor Health Care Center in Shakopee.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 16 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. all at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jordan. Lorraine will be laid to rest next to her husband Frances at Calvary Cemetery in Jordan.
Lorraine was born on April 8, 1924 to parents, Math and Catherine (Mais) Huss. She grew up on the family farm in Union Hill. She was a graduate of New Prague High School.
She met the love of her life, Frances “Franny” Wermerskirchen and they were married on June 19, 1945 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Union Hill .
As a couple they enjoyed running the farm together, especially raising horses and her rat terrier dogs that became her closest four legged friends. Her and Franny also enjoyed their travels, which included Germany among many other locals. Lorraine especially enjoyed her times out on Prior Lake visiting with her nieces and nephews.
They had a full social life which included playing sheepshead, euchre and bingo with their friends or as Lorraine would say “our gang”.
She spent many of her earlier years, working clerical positions for many different business’ in Jordan.
She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and the Catholic Aid Association.
Lorraine’s family would like to thank Friendship Manor Health Care Center for the tender care provided to Lorraine.
She is survived by brother, Al (Betty) Huss; nephews and nieces, Mark, Therese, Michelle, Angela, David, Ronald.
Lorraine is welcomed into heaven by husband, Frances “Franny” Wermerskirchen; parents, Math and Catherine Huss; sister, Adeline (Richard) Pitschneider.
Lorraine’s family is served with compassion and care by Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, Jordan Chapel.
Arrangements by Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Jordan BallardSunderFuneral.com