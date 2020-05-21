Obituary for Lorraine Darlene Driver

Lorraine Darlene Driver, age 74 of New Bern, NC, formerly of Shakopee, MN, passed away on May 16, 2020 at Pruitt-Trent Nursing Home in New Bern due to complications from a stroke and heart attack.
Lorraine was born on Jan. 27, 1946 in Two Harbors, MN to Saxoni and Ruth (Hagen) Erickson. She grew up in Larsmont Township and graduated from Two Harbors High School in 1964. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Two Harbors. She attended Duluth Business University. In 1965, she moved to St. Paul, MN and worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co.
In 1966, she married Joe Dressen and they made their home in Shakopee, where they raised their three children. She was a member of Valley View Church in Shakopee. Lorraine worked for Master Motive in Savage, MN; Rosemount Inc. (now Emerson) in Burnsville, MN and Genesys Conferencing in Chanhassen, MN. Her husband Joe passed away in 2005, and Lorraine was lonely until she met and married Melvin C. Driver. They married in 2006 and resided in New Bern, NC. Lorraine and Melvin took several vacations and enjoyed their life together. Lorraine was a member of Temple Baptist Church in New Bern.
Lorraine was a wonderful mother, wife and friend to many. She went out of her way to help those in need. She was a Christian woman who loved God and put her Bible teachings first and foremost. She was an avid dog lover. She especially loved her dog, Angel.
Lorraine is survived by her husband, Melvin, of New Bern; children, Joyanne (Terry) Newgard of Shakopee, Jon Dressen of Shakopee, and Jimmy Dressen of Belle Plaine, MN; granddaughter, Amber (Josh) Cunningham of Burnsville, MN; grandsons, Dakota Dressen of Green Isle, MN and Roman Halloran of Belle Plaine; brother, Vernon Erickson of New Haven, TN; sister, Phyllis Erickson of Prior Lake, MN; nephews, Eric Erickson of Le Center, MN and Jeremy Erickson of Burnsville; stepson, Norm Driver of Tacoma, WA; stepgranddaughter, Brenna Driver of WA; and several friends.
Lorraine was proceded in death by her husband, Joe Dressen; her parents, Saxoni and Ruth (Hagen) Erickson; and mother and father-in-law, Harry and Dorothy (Klingberg) Dressen.
Due to Covid 19 epidemic, Lorraine’s memorial service will be postponed. Lorraine will be buried in Two Harbors. We will be planning a celebration of life in Shakopee and Two Harbors once funeral arrangements are made. Please feel free to follow Lorraine’s memorial page on Facebook for further information as we are able to plan it. Go to: https://www.facebook.com/pg/Lorraine-Darlene-Driver-NeeErickson-Dressen-103497918046428/posts/
Please feel free to share and post “positive” photos, video and stories of Lorraine on this page.