Obituary for Lorraine M. Raduenz

Lorraine M. Raduenz, age 96, of Shakopee, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at St. Gertrude’s Health Center in Shakopee.
Lorraine was born on February 22, 1923 in Lydia, MN the daughter of Art and Minnie (Ruschke) Krohn. She married Wally Raduenz on August 27, 1950, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Shakopee. Lorraine was a member of the Shakopee VFW and American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling and relaxing at their lake home in Spicer, MN.
Lorraine is preceded in death by her husband, Wally; parents, Art and Minnie Krohn. She will be missed by her son, Virg (Judy) Krohn; grandchildren, Scott Krohn, Melissa (Jeff) Fonder, Kelly (Adam) Ries; great-grandchildren, Riley and Brady Sames, Evan and Owen Krohn, Elsie and Andrew Ries; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held on Monday, July 8, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m., all at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 119 West 8th Ave., Shakopee. Officiating was Reverend Jerod Freeberg. Pallbearers were Jeff Fonder, Adam Ries, Riley Sames and Brady Sames. Interment Valley Cemetery, Shakopee.
