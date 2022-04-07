Obituary for Lorraine Schleicher

Lorraine Schleicher, age 95, of Apple Valley, formerly of Shakopee, went to the Lord April 4, 2022.
Survived by children, Shirley Thysell, Nancy (George) Mei, Richard (Lynne) Schleicher, Dan (Jane) Schleicher; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded by husband, Wally; infant son, Joseph; grandson, Derek Schleicher; granddaughters-in-law, Tasha Mei and Julie Velishek; parents, John and Genevieve Sarazin; sister, Marge (Dennis) Elftman; brothers-in-law, Glen Trebesch and Harlon Henry.
Visitation 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 10 and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday April 11 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, Shakopee. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, April 11 at Church of St. Mark, Shakopee
