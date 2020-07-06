Obituary for Louis F. Honebrink

Louis F. Honebrink, age 93, of Mayer, passed away on Friday July 3, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia.
Visitation Thursday, July 9, 5 to 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church (121 Bluejay Ave.) in Mayer. Private Family Funeral Service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer with Rev. Adam Gless officiating. Interment Zion Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Louis was born on July 22, 1926 in Benton Township of Carver County the son of Louis and Lillie (Anderson) Honebrink. He was baptized on August 1, 1926 at his home in Benton Township by Rev. Herman AmEnd and confirmed on March 17, 1940 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer by Rev. Schwandt. On June 30, 1948 Louis was united in marriage to Melba Luebke at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer.
Louis’s ministry was helping and serving others. Over the years his leadership involvement included: 4-H, the Lutheran Laymen’s League, Zion Lutheran Church, Waconia Township, MN State Township lobbiest, Farm Bureau, founder of Mayer Lutheran High and Orphan Grain Train outreach.
His Legacy includes a wife of 72 years, six children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
He was a loving Christian husband and father and will be missed by his family.
Louis was preceded in death his parents Louis and Lillie Honebrink; brother Curtis (Arlys) Honebrink; sister Eunice (Gaylen) Kramin; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Harold Klaustermeier, Norville and LaVonne Luebke.
Louis is survived by his loving family: wife, Melba; children, Bonnie (Bernie) Stoeckman of Mayer, Yvonne (Robert) Alm of Lyons, CO, Larry (Barbara) Honebrink of New Castle, WY, Lyle (Wanda) Honebrink of Mayer, Brian (Suzanne) Honebrink of Belle Plaine, Vicki (Don) Russell of Rittman, OH; 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine Klaustermeier of Glencoe, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com