Obituary for Louise E. Botko

Louise Evelyn Botko, age 97, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Gertrudes in Shakopee.
Louise was born on February 10, 1923 in Viola, IL to John and Anna (Koresko) Botko. The family moved to Minneapolis in 1926. Louise graduated from Minneapolis South High School in 1942. Louise worked for the Minneapolis Millers and H D Hudson Mfg Company before spending 38 years at Toro and 14 years at Board of Pensions ELCA after her retirement from Toro.
Louise was an avid sports fan with the Minnesota Twins topping her list of sport teams to watch and follow. She loved to read and keep track of all the books she had read. She enjoyed cross-stitching works of art and knitting.
Louise spent a lot of her later years knitting prayer shawls for Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church and hats and scarves for the homeless. Louise spent many summers and weekends with her Botko cousins on Battle Lake and enjoyed spending a week on the North Shore of Lake Superior every July with the Miller family. Louise showed her love to family, friends and co-workers through her baking. She enjoyed baking cakes, bars, cookies, caramel rolls and kolacky for all to enjoy. Louises greatest joy in life was her great-grandchildren (who lovingly named her GG). She loved visiting with them and knowing what they were all involved in with school, sports and work. Up until the very end Louise could tell all her visitors what was going on in each of her great-grandchildren's lives!
Louise is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn and John Miller, Prior Lake; grandchildren, Laurie Miller, Prior Lake, Lisa (Eric) Schmid, New Prague, Erik Miller, Savage and Joy Miller, Shakopee; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Schmid, Eveleth, MN, Alice Schmid, New Prague, Nick, Anna, Maggie and Paige Miller (Shakopee); many cousins including Betty and Diane who enjoyed weekly conversations and visits with Louise; and all her dear friends at McKenna Crossing.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Jim and Bob and grandson, Brad Miller.
Due to the current crisis, Louise's Celebration of Life will be at a later date and announced prior to the celebration. At the time of her celebration her honorary pallbearers will be her six great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Alice, Nick, Anna, Maggie and Paige. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to McKenna Crossing or Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at St. Gertrude's and Alina Hospice for the kind and wonderful care and support they gave to Louise during her final three months in their care.