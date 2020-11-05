Obituary for Lowell J. Lamping

Lowell John Lamping, age 84, of Webster, MN passed away in his home on October 28, 2020.
A drive-through visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. and again on Friday, November 6 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant St. SE) in Prior Lake. Please wear a face mask and remain in your vehicle to greet Lowell's family.
Private family services will be held on Friday, November 6 at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Ben Hilding presiding. Friends and extended family are invited to view the service through Holy Trinity's Youtube or Facebook. Military honors will be provided by the local honor guard, and Lowell will be laid to rest at Oaklawn Cemetery in Emmons, MN.
Lowell was born on January 24, 1936 to Fred and Opal (Pierce) Lamping in Thompson, IA. Lowell was one of seven children growing up and lived a mobile life, relocating many times around northern Iowa and Minnesota. Lowell often talked about attending seven different schools in eight years during his childhood. Following his high school graduation, Lowell was drafted into the Army and served honorably for two years, primarily driving trucks in Germany in that time. After returning from service, he worked a variety of jobs including manufacturing and farming before deciding to pursue a technical education in electrical and air conditioning maintenance. Lowell started his career as a maintenance worker for Control Data, which later became Seagate, where he worked hard for over 30 years before his retirement. Lowell always strived to provide for his family and also worked different side jobs throughout his life, including remodeling a number of homes and selling them. He never bought a fully finished house in his life. In his retirement, Lowell worked at an auto auction, managing a lot at Northstar.
Lowells life was forever changed when he met Audrey Honsey shortly after he returned from his military service. Audrey first spotted him from the choir loft in church, and they were dating and married within the year. Lowell and Audrey were united in marriage on April 12, 1959 in Emmons, MN at Lime Creek Lutheran Church. Soon after, they were blessed with two children, Doug and Cheryl. As a family, they enjoyed an active life. A lover of cars throughout his life, Lowell never missed an opportunity to drive, and he made sure to give his family all of the experiences he was never able to have growing up. This included countless road trips out west and all over the country, visiting places like the Black Hills, Yellowstone, Glacier, and even a trip to Disneyworld for the kids. Lowell also shared his passions with his family, including his love of racing and classic cars, continuing the tradition with his son Doug of traveling down to the Knoxville Sprint Car Nationals every year since the 70s. He also shared his love of animals with his family.
Lowell always had a special place in his heart for animals in need and always rescued the ones who needed it the most. Later in life, he proudly cared for 23 Shetland and Miniature Ponies along with countless other pets. Lowell was also the best grandpa anyone could ask for. He had a place in his heart for all of his family and friends. He took great care of them, sharing as many experiences with each one as he could, playing cards, family dinners, and taking on all sorts of different projects and odd jobs. He attended every concert, every sporting event, and never missed a birthday. As one of his beloved grandkids put it, I know youre my grandpa, but youre kind of my dad too. Family meant everything to Lowell, and he went out of his way his entire life to make sure he had a close relationship with everyone. He wanted to give his family everything he didnt get growing up, and he did that.
Lowell was a sensitive, loving, unselfish man with a huge heart. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Audrey; children, Doug (Nancy) Lamping and Cheryl Lamping (Chuck Myers); grandchildren, Ashley Lamping, April (Paul Stangl) Reino, Brandon Lamping (Albert Breton), and Anastasia Reino (Jackson Ulstrom); siblings, Donna Schmelzer and Gerald (Phyllis) Lamping; sister-in-law, Gilma Lamping; brother-in-law, Dale Wilson; many other loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends; and beloved dog Duke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Opal; and siblings, Glen (Irene) Lamping, Harold Lamping, Pauline (Jim) Nelson, and Mary Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and the Parkinsons Foundation.
