Obituary for Lowell P. Rieck

Lowell Paul Rieck, age 87, of Prior Lake, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Survived by his wife of 43 years, Ann; sons, Randy Rieck, Chris (Ellen) Rieck, Travis (Katy) Rieck and Kyle Rieck; grandchildren, Hanna Rieck (Austin Even), Emma and Cameron Rieck; step-grandchildren, Danielle (Jon) Rabe, Kyle (Sofia Siddiqi) Cummings; step-great-grandchildren, Wes and Macklin Rabe; mother-in-law, Vera Benzel; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Paul Rieck; siblings, Lyle Rieck and Lola Hill; father-in-law, Jerry Benzel.
Lowell grew up in Omaha, NE and graduated from Technical High School. After serving in the Air Force he moved to Minnesota and eventually to Prior Lake where he operated Rieck Construction for over 50 years. He especially enjoyed working side by side with his sons and liked the challenges found in restoration of older homes.
Lowell was a snow skier, water skier, and member and boat driver for the Prior Lake Water Ski Club for 17 years. Lowell volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and was an active member of Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church for over 40 years. He was very generous with his time and his skills, eagerly volunteering to help his children, friends and neighbors.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, visitation one hour prior at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, Prior Lake. Memorials preferred to Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church or Community Cloud Forest Conservation.