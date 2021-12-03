Obituary for LuAnn I. Nead

LuAnn “Annie” I. Nead, age 67 of Shakopee passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at United Hospital in St. Paul.
A lifelong Shakopee resident, LuAnn graduated from Shakopee High School in 1972. Graduating from Minnesota State University Mankato with a degree in Biology and Chemistry she was waitlisted for medical school at the University of Minnesota. Impatient and refusing to pursue a career in another medical field, she received a degree in Interior Design. Instead of becoming a doctor, she proceeded to have a successful thirty-year career as an interior designer.
For many years she was active in church, including helping with the restoration of St. Marks. She coached youth sport teams and at Holy Family Catholic School where her children attended, it seemed she was on call 24/7. Loving every minute of it. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, Donut Connection coffee, taking care of her lawn, walking the dog, lunch with Rich at Stonebrooke, time at the lake, and the Minnesota Twins. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Rich; children, Eric (Rachel) and Rachel; siblings, Linda (Mike) Hanel, Beverly (Mike) Lucarelli and Roger (Tracy) Menden; sister-in-law, Barb Menden; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other family and friends.
LuAnn is preceded in death by her parents, Clem and Mabel Menden; brother, Kenny Menden
Visitation was Wednesday, December 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation was also Thursday, December 2 from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Turtle’s 1890 Social Centre, 112 Lewis St. S., Shakopee. Officiating is Rev. Molly Morton. A memorial fund has been set up for LuAnn at the Shakopee branch of Hometown Bank. If you wish to make a contribution, checks can be made out to Rich Nead Family or The Nead Family.
