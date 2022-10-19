Obituary for Lucas John “LJ” Schwartz

Lucas John Schwartz, age 32, of Savage, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 9 with family and friends at his side.
He was born March 4, 1990, son of Dean and Julie Schwartz. Lucas lived most of his life in Savage and was a member of Glendale United Methodist Church.
Lucas is survived by the love of his life, Joelle Kromer; mother, Julie Schwartz; sister, Tayler (Greg) Dorleus (Casselberry FL); brothers, Michael Schwartz (Savage MN), Daniel (Devyn) Schwartz (Johnstown, CO); maternal grandmother, Marian Swingen; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Dean; maternal grandfather, Richard Swingen; and paternal grandparents, Lyle and Jill Schwartz.
Lucas enjoyed movies, fishing, video games, dancing and traveling. He loved Star Wars, Disney parks and Harry Potter. This past year he started cooking, starting with a recipe and adding spices and herbs as he went.
Lucas gifted his body to the MN anatomy bequest program, hoping to have others learn from his many rare disease processes.
A Memorial Service is planned for November 12 at Glendale United Methodist Church in Savage. There will be a 10 a.m. gathering with the memorial service at 11 a.m. and a luncheon to follow.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation