Obituary for Lucille Atwood

Lucille (Fuchs) Atwood, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022.
She was born in Albany, MN on November 9, 1919 to Christian and Christina Fuchs, the second of their six children.
She enjoyed 102 happy and productive years. Enough cannot be said about the way Lucille embraced life. We will all remember her laugh, caring and sweet disposition, positive spirit, vibrancy, wit and all around love of life. The cornerstone of her life was her family but she loved and was an advocate for everyone. Politically she was left leaning but respected everyone regardless of how they voted. Lou appreciated the arts and attended many orchestra concerts, was an avid reader, sports fan and loved watching the Vikings and the Wild.
After completing high school in 1937, she ventured off to St. Paul where she attended a clerical training program at Rasmussen School of Business. That was followed by three years of employment at Cardozo’s and Purity Baking Co. On July 10, 1943 she married Dorman Atwood who was starting a career in aviation with Mid Continent Airlines. Not long after, the newlyweds moved to what is now Eagan, built a home and raised five children. Somehow she also found time to work part time for St John Neumann Catholic Church as well as other volunteer opportunities. Dorman and Lou were happily married for 66 years until Dorman’s death in 2009. Now, they are together again.
Her home away from home and favorite place to be was their cabin on Sand Point Lake, Ontario that she and Dorman built and enjoyed for over 40 years. She loved to fish and the walleyes didn’t have a chance when she was there. She taught all of her children to appreciate the peace and solitude the cabin afforded. She and Dorman’s memory will live on forever on Sand Point Lake.
Fortunate to have shared Lucille’s life were her children: Steve (Peggy) Atwood, Ken (Rita) Atwood, Chuck (Noreen) Atwood, Mike (Margi) Atwood and Jane Kloyda; 12 grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren; sister, Marion Casperson; many, many nieces and nephews.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Dorman; son-in-law, Steve Kloyda; brother, Pete Fuchs; sister, Lorraine Terry; sister, Jan Derry, sister, Eileen Terry.
Lucille’s family is very grateful to all those who shared their friendship, care, kindness and support.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake on Thursday, September 22 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior. In lieu of gifts to the family, memorials should be sent to St. Michael Catholic Church. There will be a live stream of the service at https://stmichael-pl.org