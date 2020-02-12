Obituary for Lucille N. Bellew

Lucille N. Bellew, of Prior Lake (formerly of South Minneapolis), passed away February 8, 2020, at the age of 97.
Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday, February 13, at 11 a.m. with visitation one-hour prior at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake. Lucille will be laid to rest with her husband at St. Michael Cemetery in Prior Lake.
On March 28, 1922, Lucille Nancy Irgens was born to Norman and Ann Irgens. Lucille loved growing up in South Minneapolis and was voted the friendliest girl in her class when she graduated from Roosevelt High School.
Lucille met the love of her life, Raymond Bellew, at a wedding where they were both in the bridal party. Lucille and Ray’s love blossomed, and they exchanged wedding vows at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis on October 23, 1942. Their marriage was blessed with four children.
Lucille always loved the water. When her kids were young, they spent countless hours at Lake Nokomis. After their kids were out of the house, Ray and Lucille moved to the Prior Lake area, and bought a home on Spring Lake. When she wasn’t on the water, Lucille enjoyed playing Bridge and spending time with friends.
The most important thing in her life was her family. She was a loving wife and mother. Lucille also embraced all her in-laws and loved them as her own. She was the best grandma and great-grandma. Lucille was never happier than when she was buried in babies. Lucille set a wonderful example for her family. She had a strong faith and loved deeply. She was funny, kind, tough and generous.
Lucille will be remembered always by her children, Kathy Bellew, Ray (Bonnie) Bellew, Dick (Kathy) Bellew, Trish (Curt) Larson; grandchildren, Sandra Beaver, Mark (DeeAnn) Beaver, Rina (Rob) Heisel, Miranda (Pat) Boys, Brendan (Amy) Bellew, Annie (Antonio) Lombeida, Laura Bellew, Dale (Brenda) Larson, Becky (Parnell) Mahoney, Joelle (Chris) Sanny; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Logan, Izzy, Lily, Ciara, Emma, Julian, Isaac, Sam, Ellie, Libby, Eden, Asher, Elias, Tessa, Alma, Jasper, Lucas, Sylvie, Feran; other relatives and many dear friends.
Lucille was greeted in Heaven by her husband, Ray; grandson, Ryan; parents, Norman and Ann Irgens; siblings, Norm (Marilyn) Irgens and Diane Sparks.
Prior Lake (952) 447-2633