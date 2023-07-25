Obituary for Lucille V. Engelen

Lucille Valeria (Kettner) Engelen, age 92, of Chaska, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Margate Health Care Center in Coral Springs, FL.
Mass of Christian Burial Friday, July 28, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska. Visitation Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. at Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska, and also one hour prior to Mass at the church. Prayer Service Thursday, 6:15 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska. If so desired, memorials may be given to Guardian Angels Catholic Church Cemetery Fund or to GRG Horse Rescue Ranch, Prior Lake (https://grgranch.org/).
Lucille Valeria Kettner was born on the family farm in Dahlgren Township. Her middle name Valeria was that of her maternal grandmother, Valeria Thaemert Bipes. As a child, she attended the one-room local schoolhouse and later, attended Chaska High School. Lucille first met Richard Engelen at a dance, and he offered to escort her home. They fell in love and married August 21, 1948, and their life on the dairy farm began. They lived on the Engelen family farm. They continued with traditional farming until late 1988 when they converted the farm into a horse boarding stable. In 2001, they retired from farming and boarding, and enjoyed some travel, as well as visiting friends and family. Richard passed away in 2008, and Lucille began a new life in south Florida in 2009. She purchased a small home in Fort Lauderdale for herself and her companion dog, Molly. Lucille enjoyed the warm climate for taking walks. She joined the Parish of St Francis St Clare, and loved to bake cakes for her neighbors and for the church members every Sunday after service. Besides donations to the church, she was a generous donor to the FRIENDS rescue ranch for horses as well as the South Florida Wildlife rescue. She also volunteered at Broward General Medical Center as a greeter. Lucille loved going out to eat, especially for breakfast; she was a most hearty eater. She loved her time in Florida with her own house, watching Molly play in the backyard under her mango tree.
Lucille was preceded in death by parents, Otto Kettner and Elisabeth Thaemert; daughters, Dorothy Robart, Mary Engelen; brothers, Otto Jr., Allen, Lawrence, LuAllen.; sisters, Theodora Buescher, Marion (Will) Radermacher, Lila Engelen.
Survived by sons, Daniel (Janice) of Bemidji, MN, Bernard (Alan McKnight), of Coral Springs, FL, David (Melanie) of Jasper, TN; daughters, Rosanne (Dale) Gregory of Longville, MN, Teresa Denstedt of Bloomington, MN, Mildred Engelen of Chaska, Laura (John) Wemeier of Arlington, MN, Linda (Lyle Rasmusson) Engelen of Shakopee; 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.