Obituary for Lucy Klegstad

Lucy Klegstad, age 79, of Karlstad, MN died on April 28, 2022, at Oak Terrace Senior Living in Jordan.
Lucy, daughter of Steve and Helen Kostrzewski, was born in 1942 and raised on the family farm. She attended school in Florian, MN and finished in Stephen, MN. On August 28, 1965, she and Gerald Klegstad were united in marriage at the Church of St. Mark, St. Paul. Together, they raised five children. Lucy ran a tight ship in the home and was a bit strict at times, but it kept everyone in line. She instilled in her children the importance of a clean house and a pantry stocked with canned fruits and vegetables. She loved working in her flower beds and vegetable garden. When the weeds were pulled and the animals fed, the Klegstad family enjoyed camping, fishing trips to Lake of the Woods, road trips and being around the table for meals of Swedish meatballs, goulash, potato dumplings with sauerkraut, and her homemade czernina (duck soup). In 2017, Lucy was diagnosed with Alzheimers. Throughout the following years of her diagnosis, her wit and sense of humor still was able to shine through. She moved to Jordan to be close to her children in her final years.
Lucy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jerry; children, Roxanne DuBois, Dean (Mary) Klegstad, Douglas (Eugenia) Klegstad, Lisa (Brian) Wolf; daughter-in-law, Anne Klegstad; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Adolph and Albert (Diane) Kostrzewski, Alice Peters, Evelyn Mager, Christine (Denny) Kramer, Margaret Kasprowicz, and Clarence (Ione) Kostrzewski. Preceding her in death are her son, Daren Klegstad; sister, Dorothy Szklarski; brothers, Roman, Alex, and Harry.
Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, May 7 at 10:30 a.m., in Assumption Catholic Church, Florian, MN. Visitation: Friday, May 6, starting at 5: p.m.; Rosary at 6:15 p.m.; Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m., in Assumption, Florian; and one hour prior to Mass. Interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Florian, MN.
Arragrments: DuBore Funeral Home of Warren, MN. Guestbook: www.DuBoreFuneralHome.com