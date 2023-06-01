Obituary for Luella M. Boeser

Luella "Punky" M. Boeser (Gilbert), age 83, passed away unexpectedly on May 29,2023, at her home in Shakopee.
Punky was born to Ralph and Virginia Gilbert of Minneapolis on September 5, 1939. She is preceded in death by her parents; three Siblings, John "Jack" Gilbert, Eloise "Jo" Moen and Barbara "Bobbi" Heidemann and a son, Larry Nelson.
Punky leaves behind her brother, John "Snick" Gilbert; son, Randy (Wendy) Nelson; son Ricky (Katerri) Nelson; daughter, Lenay (Kenneth) Belile and her best friend, Finely (dog).
Punky also leaves behind eight grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and so many other people that love her. She will forever be in our hearts.
"If a cardinal should appear, it means a loved one from heaven is near".
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.