Obituary for Luis A. Torres Rojas

Luis Alberto Torres Rojas, age 60, of Shakopee, died peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 12 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Luis was born on April 8, 1960 in Cordoba Veracruz, Mexico to Luis Torres Juarez and Porfiria Rojas de Torres, one of six children. Luis moved to the United States in 1997. He had been employed at Cuzzy's Restaurant in Chaska since it opened. He was a hard worker and loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his family, Lucia Garcia, Lucia (David) Rodriquez and Damian Rodriquez, all of Shakopee; brothers and sisters: Maria Luisa Torres Rojas, Anacleta Guadalupe Torres Rojas, Maria Isabel Torres Rodriguez, Luis Francisco Torres Rodriguez and Jesus Torres Rodriguez.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.