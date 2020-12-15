Obituary for Luis Canchari

Luis Canchari, age 64, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
Luis was born in Lima, Peru, on August 20, 1956, the son of Esteban Canchari-Yauri and Felicitas Nunez (Gamboa) de Canchari. He married Ann Nordgren on August 17, 1990, in St. Paul.
Luis spent his life chasing his dream and doing what he loved most: horse racing. "Louie the Glove" made countless friends along the way. His devotion to his native country Peru was ever-present. He adored his wife Ann, and was the proudest father and grandpa. Luis led an honest, admirable life--always defending the "little guy." We will forever miss his comical personality and unrelenting spirit.
Luis is survived by his wife, Ann; daughter, Ashley; sons, Patrick, Alexander, and Steven; grandchildren, Novaley and Leon; mother, Felicitas; sister, Ana Siu Canchari; brother, Javier; many cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Esteban; and two brothers.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 17, from 5 to 8 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation will also be be Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 11 a.m., at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee. *The Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne will provide the livestreaming of the service. In lieu of flowers, family prefers memorials.
