Obituary for LuJean L. Fiihr

LuJean L. Fiihr, age 70, of Shakopee, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023.
A Christian Funeral will be on Saturday, May 13, at 11 a.m., with a gathering from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. The Shakopee Memorial Squad will provide military honors.
LuJean Lannette was born on October 21, 1952, in Brookings, SD, to George and Irene (Blum) Fiihr. She served her country in the United States Army, as an Intelligence Analyst for over six years. LuJean worked for over 35 years at Integer (formerly known as Lake Region). She was most proud of being a mother to her daughter, Angela. Together, they enjoyed watching TV, shopping, and visiting family in South Dakota. In her free time, LuJean enjoyed painting by numbers, drawing and creating poetry.
Forever loved by daughter, Angela; siblings, Delbert (Ileen) Fiihr, LaDean (Wayne) Olson, Darrel (Karrye) Fiihr, Doug Fiihr; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
LuJean is preceded by parents, George and Irene and brother, Richard Fiihr
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation