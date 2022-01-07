Obituary for Luther A. Gaither

Luther A. Gaither, age 68, of Shakopee, formerly of New York, died in his home on December 30, 2021.
Luther was born at home by Beatrice Jenkins in Far Rockaway, NY on April 3, 1953. He grew up in the 5 towns area where he completed high school at Lawrence High. He attended technical engineer school after, but this came second to his first love, music.
Luther was a musical prodigy and became a professional drummer by the age of 17. His musical and professional audio career lasted over 50 years. His client and band list was plentiful including The Syndicate, Steven Scott, Ruth Brown, Candie Station, Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, First Baptist Church of Far Rockaway NY, Allen AME Church of Queens NY, and Vesta Williams. He concluded his career as a sound technician in the state of Minnesota. Luther worked at numerous clubs and was a favorite amongst many local bands and artist. He will be missed greatly and dearly.
Luther was preceded in death by his father, Charles Gaither; mother, Beatrice Jenkins.
He is survived by his children, Arnold Gaither, Brittany Gaither, Danielle Fields, Angel Heaven Gaither; grandchildren, Aaden, Arnold, Kaia; sister, Lois Garrett and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, January 7 from 1 to 3 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Livestream of the gathering will be available on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
