Obituary for Luvella M. Schroeder

Luvella Marlys Schroeder, age 83, of Prior Lake, passed away November 2, 2022 at Norbella Assisted Living, after a long and courageous battle with lung disease.
Luvella was born November 3, 1938, to Otto and Esther in New Auburn Township, MN. The family moved to Prior Lake where she attended school and graduated in 1956. Shortly after she was employed with St. Paul Companies, St. Paul, MN. She retired after 33 years of service as a valued employee. She loved to travel where her adventures took her to Europe, Canada, Alaska. She also enjoyed visiting with family and friends.
Luvella will be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor, who always brought a smile to everyones face. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
Preceded in death by parents, Otto and Esther Schroeder; brothers, Eldon (Delores), Donald; sister Glendora (Delbert) Borchardt; nephew, Justine Ross.
Survived by sister-in-law, Lana Schroeder; nieces and nephews, Steven (Barb) Borchardt, Sandy (Jim) Ross, Karen Brinkman, David, Kevin, Becky, Bryon (Maria), Brent and Bruce Schroeder.
Funeral services are being planned and full obituary can be viewed at: www.swnewsmedia.com or www.ballardsunderfuneral.com