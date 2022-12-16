Obituary for Luvurne "Luv" Joan Johnson-Acheson

Luvurne "Luv" Joan Johnson-Acheson, age 82, of Prior Lake, passed away at her home on December 5, 2022.
Luvurne was born on February 27, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN to Martin Peter and Marcella Evelyn Dvorak-Johnson. She was the third of six children, grew up in Richfield, in the house her Father built and graduated from Richfield High School in 1958. She met her first husband, Kirby Charles Stewart on a blind date in June 1958. They were married in 1959 and bought a house in Richfield. They were blessed with two daughters, Suzanne Luvurne Stewart and Nancy Ann Stewart. They soon had a house built in Bloomington and lived there for seven years. In 1973, they decided to move out to the country and built a house in Prior Lake. They both were very involved in the building of both homes and did much of the work themselves. Luvurne and Kirby divorced a couple of years later. Luvurne lived in that house until the day she passed away.
In the summer of 1975, Luvurne met the love of her life, William Bill Kirby Acheson and they knew they were meant to be together, so they were married on September 26, 1975 in Sioux Falls, SD. They lived in Prior Lake with Luvurnes two daughters, Suzy and Nancy and was blessed with a third daughter of Williams, Jyl Michelle Acheson.
Luvurne was a stay at home Mom and also provided in-home daycare when her girls were younger. As her children got older, she worked hard outside of the home, sometimes having two jobs at one time. She started by working as a cook where her children went to school. She spent many years working at Maico Hearing Aids and ended her long career working for Cady Cleaning Co., where she retired in 2010.
Luvurne loved being with her family as family was very important to her. She was always willing to help them, her friends or anyone, as she often did. She loved becoming a Wife, Mother, Aunt, Grandmother and a Great Grandmother! She was beloved and her familys Matriarch.
Luvurne had a greatness about her, was a leader and was remarkable. Most everyone that Luvurne met or knew liked her. She was very involved in her daughters lives and making sure that they had full enriched lives. The same for her grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. Her home was a family happy gathering place. Luvurne was a very loving, giving and generous woman. She was a very special and beautiful person and a very special, wonderful and loving Mother. She was very thoughtful, accepting of others, a good teacher and example and sympathetic to others, was fun and a joy to be around. She was a very hard worker and had a sense of humor. She was a truly graceful beautiful Lady and a true friend. She left this world a better place. She had many interests and enjoyed her long fulfilled happy life. She was unique, one of a kind and truly a blessing. She was very greatly much loved and appreciated gratefully. Luvurne will be truly sadly missed until reunited again in Heaven.
Luvurne is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, William Acheson; daughters, Suzanne Stewart, Nancy (Lance) Hannen, Jyl (Chuck) Powser; grandchildren, Justin (Sammie) Van Eck, Angella Danielle (Chris) Mesenbrink, Ashley (Brian) Van Eck, Jesse Gregory (Paige) Koch; great grandchildren, Savannah Oakes, Jaxson Sampson, Aubrey Bloomfield, Elliot Dean Koch, Kayce Leigh Koch; brothers, Duane Leon Johnson, Allan Gene Johnson, Carroll CW Wayne Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her Parents, Martin and Marcella Johnson; siblings, Marvin Lloyd Johnson, Marilyn Joyce Bayerle; grandchild, Jordan Sampson; and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation (4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake). Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21 at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church (3611 N Berens Rd NW, Prior Lake) with visitation time one hour prior to services from 9 to 10 a.m., with a Luncheon to follow A Celebration of Life service. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation