Obituary for Lyla Brown

Lyla Brown, 70, passed away on June 28, 2020.
She was born Lyla Mae Kraemer to Richard and Vivian Kraemer on July 6, 1949 in Lynch, NE. Her family moved to Dodge Center, MN and then settled in Shakopee, MN. She graduated from Mayer Lutheran High School, Mayer, MN in 1967. Lyla married Eric Brown on June 2, 1979 sat St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chaska, MN.
Her working career spanned 30 years at the First National Bank in Chaska. She rose from bookkeeper to Teller to the Loan Department. Lyla was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis in her early twenties, which progressed with complications to the point where she was forced to curtail her working career. She did not sit idle. Lyla used her talents and skills in the area of Sunday school at St. John’s in Chaska and Holy Cross, Prior Lake, MN. She organized the Altar Guild at Holy Cross Lutheran; Prior Lake where she made many banners which enhanced worship to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her faith was a constant in her life through all of the pain she endured. Lyla had many hospitalizations and fought her way back to be as independent as her body allowed. Her husband Eric was always by her side, assisting, lovingly caring for her in their home until her passing.
Lyla was an accomplished seamstress making apparel for herself and her sisters. She donated many craft items to nonprofits for silent auctions. A strong point for Lyla was her organizational skills. She loved family gatherings both hosting and helping in any way she could. She took an interest in her nieces and nephews lives. Before her marriage she took several trips with girlfriends and after marriage traveled with Eric to California, Mackinac Island, Seattle and Alaska.
Lyla is survived by her loving husband, Eric; siblings, Sherwood Kraemer, Marjorie Theis, Darlene (Mike) Strack, Donna (Charlie) Vig. Her Mother-in-law, Genevieve Brown, Eric’s siblings & their spouses. She is also survived by nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Vivian Kraemer; brother-in-law, Robert Theis; nephew, Scott Vig.
Due to Covid-19, Funeral Guests will be limited to family and close friends. The Visitation will receive additional guests. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m., with the funeral at starting at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 (Lyla’s Birthday) at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 14085 Pike Lake Trail, Prior Lake, MN 55372. Telephone 952-445-1779. Memorials suggested to the Arthritis Foundation. www.arthritis.com