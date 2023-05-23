Obituary for Lyla C. Norman

Lyla C. Norman, age 84, of Waconia passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Visitation was on Monday, May 22 at 11:30 a.m. before the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia with interment in the church cemetery. Casket Bearers were Melissa Noerenberg, Christopher Noerenberg and Corey Noerenberg, Lynette Rettig, Carol Hansen, Renee Fritz, Nancy Quilling. Honorary Casket Bearers were Mackinley Noerenberg, Brinley Smith, Kyli VanEyll and Aubrey VanEyll.
Lyla was born June 2, 1938, the daughter of Edwin and Emma (Schmidt) Stender. On June 3, 1961, Lyla was united in marriage to Harry Norman at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Young America.
Lyla was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; parents, Edwin and Emma Stender; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John (Henry) and Emma Norman; brothers-in-law, Robert Hansen, Harold Norman, LeRoy Peterson; sisters-in-law, Marjorie (Jen) Hansen, Dorothy Norman.
Lyla is survived by her loving family: children, Kenneth Norman of Waconia, Brenda (John) Gore of Phoenix, AZ, Donna Noerenberg of Norwood Young America, Richard Norman of Waconia; grandchildren, Melissa Noerenberg and fiancé Ken VanEyll, Christopher Noerenberg, Corey Noerenberg; great-grandchildren, Mackinley Noerenberg, Brinley Smith, Kyli VanEyll, Aubrey VanEyll; sisters, Kathleen (Frank) Adamich of Coon Rapids, Marie (David) Wickenhauser of Norwood Young America; brother, Earl Stender of Norwood Young America; sister-in-law, Lois Peterson of Minnetonka, Beverly Norman of Minnetonka; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia.