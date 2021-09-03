Obituary for Lyle A. Anderson

Lyle Alton Anderson, age 83, of Prior Lake, passed away while listening to his family’s lovely voices on August 28, 2021.
Services were held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Lakeville on Thursday, September 2 at 1 p.m. A visitation took place prior to the funeral from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Don Reigstad lead the services.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Ruth Anderson, and his sister Darlene Jorgensen.
Lyle is survived by his wife of 61 years, Alice; children, Sherri (Mark) Vegsund, Brian Anderson, Jodi Rezachek; grandchildren, Karsten (Jenn) Vegsund, Alyse Vegsund, Camden Anderson, Carena Anderson, Brooke Anderson, and Ashley Rezachek; and neighbor friend Amy Jordan.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation
have proudly served the Anderson family.