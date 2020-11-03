Obituary for Lyle E. Chaska

Lyle Ervin Chaska, age 92, of Chaska, died peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 4 to 7 PM with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. all at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. There will be a private family burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chaska, on Friday. A special thanks to the staff at Auburn Manor for the loving care they provided.
Lyle was born July 1, 1928 in Belfield, ND to Albert James and Marie Helen (Turner) Chaska, one of 11 children. Lyle attended school at Hansons School south of Belfield and graduated from Beach High School, Beach, ND in 1947. He attended Dickinson State College after serving in the United States Army. He proudly served his country during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953. On November 23, 1956 he married Fern L. Gerlich in Wibaux, MT. They were married for 52 years. Fern died in April, 2008. Lyle enjoyed playing cards, hunting, golfing and in earlier years he fished and bowled. In his later years he enjoyed his family and trips back to ND to see his brother, Ray. He was a very hard worker. He drove semi-trucks early in his marriage to Fern, later working in customer service for implements parts. He moved to Minnesota in 1969 and actually worked until ill health forced him to retire at the age of 85.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Fern; daughter and son-in-law, Edith and Dean Maser; grandson, Robert Goetz and six brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include his children, Sandy (Dale) Evans of Mandan, ND, Gary Chaska of Chaska, Alison (Daryl) Weibel of Victoria; seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; brother, Raymond Chaska of Beach, ND; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.