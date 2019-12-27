Obituary for Lyle F. Kaufhold

Lyle F. Kaufhold, age 88, of Chaska, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Friendship Manor in Shakopee.
Memorial Service Monday, December 30 at 11 a.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Rev. Cathy Kolway officiating. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Lyle was born on December 12, 1931 in Laketown Twp. the son of August and Clara (Luedloff) Kaufhold. On May 9, 1958 Lyle was united in marriage to Janice Donovan at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. Lyle liked tending to his vegetable garden, treating many with his produce. He raised Zinnias most of his life, which he was extremely proud. Lyle enjoyed fishing the many lakes in the area. One of his most enjoyable things to do, was going out on a long car rides and reminisce about the countryside.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, August and Clara Kaufhold; brother, Earl Kaufhold.
Lyle is survived by his loving family: wife, Janice; sons, Mike Kaufhold of Chaska, Lloyd (Deb) Kaufhold of Chaska; grandchildren, Jake Lindfors, Daniel Lindfors, Melissa (Enrique) Vega; great-granddaughters, Victoria and Bella Vega; sisters-in-law, Clare Kaufhold of Starbuck, Eileen Donovan of Carver; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
