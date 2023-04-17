Obituary for Lyle R. Lund

Lyle Reuben Lund, age 89, of Carver, died on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, April 18, 11 a.m. at East Union Lutheran Church, 15180 County Road 40, Carver, Pastor Bryant will officiate. The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., also at the church. The burial and lunch will follow at the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the East Union Church Cemetery.
Lyle was born April 23, 1933 in San Francisco Township, Carver County, the only child of George Reuben and Rose (Bahr) Lund. He was baptized and confirmed at East Union Lutheran Church, Carver, where he was a lifelong member. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1951. After high school Lyle worked miscellaneous jobs, including the Milwaukee Rail Road, Crystal Sugar in Chaska, and a few months in San Diego, CA at an aircraft factory and the Ford Plant in St. Paul. Lyle then served in the United States Army from May 1, 1953 to May 2, 1955. He than went on to work at the Ford Plant in St. Paul, MN, where he worked for 30 years, retiring in 1982 with the nickname Dew Drop. He was a member of the Chaska American Legion, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and umpiring for many years with the NW Umpire Association. He loved to play cribbage with family and friends, and also had two 29 hands in back to back games at a tournament in Green Bay, WI, on February 29, 2004, in games 6 & 7.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Lund of Carver; son, Luke Lund of Jordan; and many friends.
Funeral arrangements were with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.