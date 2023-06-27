Obituary for Lynette Wittsack

Lynette Wittsack, age 70, of Chaska, entered into eternal rest on June 13, 2023.
Born February 10, 1953, Lynette is a daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many. Lynette graduated from Norwood Young America Central High School in 1970. She retired from a career in public service, working for Carver County Civil Services.
Lynette is preceded in death by her father, William and brother, Lyle.
She is survived by her mother, Verna Wittsack of Chaska, brother Larry (Cheryl) Wittsack of Norwood, niece Tricia Wittsack, nephew Paul Wittsack and many others whose lives she touched.
There will be a private, family only service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks all donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in memory of Lynette.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.