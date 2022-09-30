Obituary for Lynn Amparo

Lynn Amparo, age 38, of Shakopee, passed away September 23, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 8, at 12 p.m., with a time of gathering starting at 10 a.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Shakopee.
Lynn was born on May 18, 1984, to Daniel and Becky (Lindquist) Decker. She grew up in Shakopee, along with her siblings, Danny, and Krissy. Lynn cherished spending weekends up north at the family cabin and hanging out with friends. She married Raul Alejandro Amparo on September 3, 2004, in Shakopee. They had three beautiful daughters, Haylee, Bella, and Violet. Lynn loved being surrounded by her family, making people laugh, and adding magic to every holiday celebration.
Lynn was fierce, selfless, knowledgeable, and loving. She will be forever loved by her husband, Raul; daughters, Haylee, Bella, Violet; father, Dan (Nancy) Decker; sister, Krissy (Jake) Luce; nephews, Andy, Justin, and Ryan Luce; Ruben and Anthony Sifuentes-Amparo, niece, Kayla Sifuentes-Amparo, parents-in-law, Carlos Hidalgo and Maria Sandoval; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by mother, Becky Decker; brother, Danny Decker; grandparents, Virgil and Agnes Decker, Roger and Myrle Lindquist.
Share a message with Lynns family at
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation