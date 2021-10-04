Obituary for Lynn D. Simpson

Lynn Donald Simpson, age 79, of Excelsior, died peacefully on Friday, September 17, 2021 at his home.
Memorial Service will be on Saturday, November 13, 1 p.m. at Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 2020 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen with Pastor Josh Nelson officiating. The visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. at the church, with cake, coffee and social time 2 to 3 p.m. Private inurnment following. The Memorial will be live streamed on the Family of Christ You Tube Channel. It will remain on the you tube channel for later review.
Memorials preferred to either Second Harvest Heartland Food Bank or Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Chanhassen
Lynn was born April 15, 1942 in Richfield, the only child to Rudolph and Ottilia (Wenborg) Simpson. He graduated from Richfield High School in 1960. On March 31, 1990 he married Nancy Schueren at the Old Historic St. Hubert Catholic Church in Chanhassen. He was employed at M.T.S in Eden Prairie for 17 years as a project manager. He was very active at Family of Christ Lutheran Church. He was a servant of Christ who helped anyone in need of his extensive do-it-yourself abilities. He enjoyed cooking, Christmas cookie rosette making, Christmas lights, camping, traveling, and anything with a motor motorcycles, snowmobiles and boats.
Lynn and his wife, Nancy, have lived in Chanhassen for the past 30 years. Lynn loved his neighbors, his church, the Arboretum, the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, Culvers, and was thrilled when the Home Depot came to Chaska. He was a neighborhood go to guy for anything that broke in your house.
He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Joanne.
Survivors include his loving wife, Nancy; daughters and sons-in-law, Leanne (Carl) Schulman of Atlanta, GA, Michelle (Jason) Melby of St. Cloud, Lori (Mark) Harmon of Limerick, Maine; grandchildren, Chris, Allison, April, Zachary and Devin; three great grandchildren; special friends, Steve and Gene; beloved cats, Lucy, Abby and Gracie, who he met at the Rainbow Bridge; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.