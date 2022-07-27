Obituary for Lynn E. Stokke

Lynn passed away peacefully on July 8, 2022. Lynn Elwood Stokke was born on May 14, 1956 in Spokane, WA to Billie Yvonne Hahn and Donald Leo Stokke.
He is survived by his wife, Jadzia of 46 years; his children, Stefania (Aaron) Elliasen of El Cajon, CA; Elysia(Dave) Marquardt of Waconia and Joshua of Chanhassen; four grandchildren, Lyndsey (finance Evan) and Luke Marquardt, Alden and Morela Elliasen; mother-in-law, Roma Leligdowicz; Uncle Elwood, Aunt Sharon Hahn of Billings, MT; sister, Colleen (Jason) Eckman of Colorado; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marion (Linda) Leligdowicz of Billings, MT; John (Judy) Leligdowicz of Billings, MT; Jola (Irene), Mark Diede of Gillette, WY; Krysia Leligdowicz of Billings; Basia (Dave) Neujahr of Avon Lake, OH; Joe (Carla) Leligdowicz of Custer, MT; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Billie; father, Don; grandparents, Everett “Shorty” and Blanche Hahn; great-grandparents, Earnest and Murle Moore; father-in-law, Boleslaw J. Leligdowicz.
A Christian Mass will be held July 30 at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Chanhassen at 11 a.m. Please see the Neptune Cremation Society’s website for the entire Obituary online: https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/golden-valley-mn/lynn-stokke-10839201