Obituary for Lynn Geiser

Lynn Hauer Geiser, age 74, passed away on Friday, December 16 in her home in Shakopee. She was surrounded by her family and was finally able to find peace after her 25-year-long battle with cancer.
Lynn was born in Shakopee to William and Renelda (Hennen) Hauer. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Richard Geiser and during the cold Minnesotan winters, they would escape together to Puerta Vallarta, Mexico. No matter where in the world she was, she always found her way to church every Sunday.
When she wasn't busy traveling with her husband, you could find her curled up with a book or spending time with her daughter (Jessica Grandstaff) and three grandchildren (Emily, Brady, and Addi). She was very active in their lives and made it to every concert, lacrosse game, and dance recital that she could.
Visitation Wednesday, December 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Church of St. Mark (350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Luncheon to follow at the VFW Post 4046 (1201 3rd Ave E, Shakopee, MN 55379).
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee,
952-445-2755.Condolences may be shared at