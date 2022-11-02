Obituary for M. Joanne Linnee

M. Joanne Linnee, age 83, of Chaska, formerly of Winona, MN, died peacefully on Sunday, October 23 2022 at Friendship Village Assisted Living in Bloomington.
A Memorial Service was on Wednesday, November 9, 9:30 a.m. at Crown of Glory Lutheran Church, 1141 Cardinal Street, Chaska, with Pastor Reggie Klindworth officiating.
Joanne was born on April 11, 1939 in Montevideo, MN, to Donald and Latona (Kittelson) Linnee, one of two children. She was baptized and confirmed in Montevideo, MN, and graduated from Montevideo High School. She then furthered her education at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN, receiving a bachelors degree. Joanne worked in the library in Edina after moving to Minneapolis with her family. She moved to Winona and lived there from 2000 to 2014. She has been a resident of Chaska for 8 years and a member of Crown of Glory Lutheran Church. She was active in the church choir, loved music and was a member of P.E.O.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Jung (2022), her parents, and nephew David Linnee.
Survivors include her loving son, Andrew (Brenda) Nyhus of Chaska; granddaughter, Mary Nyhus; brother, Roger (Beverly) Linnee of Gwinn, MI; niece and nephew, Diane (Todd) Substad and Donald Linnee; the father of her children, Peter (Nancy Novak) Nyhus of Prior Lake; other relatives and friends.
