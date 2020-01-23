Obituary for Mabel J. Hagen

Mabel Jane Solberg Hagen, died peacefully on January 21, 2020 in Shakopee.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, January 27 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Zoe Church (14300 W. Burnsville Parkway) in Burnsville. Jane will be laid to rest with her husband at a private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Jane was born on October 17, 1929 in Fairfield, ND to Carl Joseph and Milla (Falkenhagen) Solberg, the second of nine siblings. Her family was poor, but she grew up in the wide open spaces of western North Dakota surrounded by love and music and baked goods and buffalo. She graduated from Belfield High School.
When she was 23 Jane took a train by herself to Long Beach, CA to marry the love of her life, Darcy Hagen, on May 9, 1952. Nine days later she returned to North Dakota to teach in a one-room schoolhouse while Darcy completed his service in the Navy.
In 1953 Darcy and Jane moved to Fresno, CA, where their sons Michael and Richard were born. They moved back to North Dakota in 1957, where their son Brian was born, and later lived in Michigan and Janesville, WI. It was there that Darcy and Jane discovered their love for foster care, and they took many young adults with special needs into their home and their hearts. Darcy died on June 22, 1989, and Jane was a widow for the rest of her life.
In 1991 she and two of her foster sons moved to Prior Lake, to be near her family. Jane was an independent lady, tough but also generous and loving. She had many interesting jobs in her life, and had a gift for getting things done. If you needed help, Jane was the person to call. She continued to foster Jason Anderson for many years; she loved to talk on the phone with her friends and family, and loved being a great-grandmother. Most importantly, she loved and served Jesus with all her heart and trusted him for salvation. In 2015 she was diagnosed with dementia and lived in a nursing facility in Shakopee until her death. We rejoice that she is with her Savior forever, and that she is reunited with Darcy.
Jane is survived by her sons, Mike (Marianne) Hagen of Prior Lake; Rick (Becky) Hagen of Prior Lake and Las Vegas, NV; and Brian (Jane) Hagen of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Annie Hagen, Erica (Josh) Gulbranson, Jeff (Colleen) Hagen, Allison Hagen, Tanya Hagen and Corey Hagen; great-grandchildren, Luke, Reagan, and Charles Gulbranson and Scarlett and Zoey Hagen; siblings, Dick (Boni) Solberg, Cliff (Mary) Solberg, Lovella (Jerry) Biby, Darlene (Russ) Mitchell, and sister-in-law, Gerry Solberg.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Tom (Nory), Gene, Vernon (Linda), and Clinton Solberg; husband, Darcy Hagen; and great-granddaughter, Maggie Hagen.
