Obituary for Mac “Rita” Driscoll

Mac “Rita” Driscoll, of Prior Lake, formerly of Richfield, peacefully entered eternal life on July 21, 2021, at the age of 93.
She was born in Gary, SD on December 20, 1927 to parents Thomas and Clara (Meyer) McLain and was the youngest of five siblings. Mac lived her life with deep Catholic faith, compassion, a quick wit, and an undeniable sense of humor. She also had an unflappable drive to make the world a better place, especially for the underserved and those living with disabilities.
This spirited and loving soul will be missed by her children, Michelle (Larry) Davis, Margo Driscoll, LuAnn (Michael) Reichow, Tom Driscoll, J.P. Driscoll; grandchildren, Pat Kluck, Joe Kluck, Steve Reichow, David Kluck, Mark Reichow, Jamie Bain, Patrick Driscoll, and Sean Driscoll; 13 great grandchildren. Mac is now reunited in Heaven with her husband, Patrick Driscoll; siblings, Katherine, Mary, Betty, and John along with many other friends and family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 10 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake. Family and friends who are unable to attend in-person are invited to stream the service by visiting St. Michael Catholic Church’s website and clicking on their YouTube tab. Mac will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be distributed by the family in Mac’s memory.
Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder
Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake.