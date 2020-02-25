Obituary for Madelon J. Payne

Madelon June Payne, age 79, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Lakeville.
Madelon was born on June 1, 1940 in Wanamingo, MN the daughter of Obert Alvin Grothe and Gena Mathilda Olson, graduated from Wanamingo High School in 1958. She was united in marriage for 53 years to Leonard Dwight Payne May 11, 1963 in Kenyon, MN. She was a homemaker until they moved to Victoria in 1976. She then worked at Westin and Cooper’s New Market in Chaska. Madelon cherished time spend with family, making crafts and baking.
Madelon is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Dwight Payne; parents, Obert and Gena Grothe.
Left to cherish her memory, her loving family: sons and daughters-in-law, Todd and Robin Payne of Chaska, Steve Payne and Maryann Lavery of Plainfield, IL; daughters and son-in-law’s, Lisa and John Robinson of Winter Garden, FL, Linda and Bob McCune of Lakeville; grandchildren, Lindsey Cardwell and husband Alan, Jerad Payne and wife Jenny, Andy Kurvers and wife Mollie, Amanda Kalkes, Emily Payne, Alexis Robinson, Brenden Payne, Ryan Payne, Michael McCune, Kayla McCune and great grandchildren, Jacob, Hannah, James, Elias, Kathryn, Mila, Barrett; sisters and brother-in-law, Sandra Grothe, Karen and Larry Freihiet; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Judy Grothe; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Roger and Heidi Payne, Ed and Sharon Payne, and Shirley and Larry Kreyling; nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends.
Celebration of Life will be held at Peterson Chapel Funeral Home, 119 Central Ave N, Buffalo, MN on July 10, 2020 at 11 a.m.