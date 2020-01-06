Obituary for Madylin M. VanGuilder

Madylin Mary (Lambrecht) VanGuilder, age 68, of Chaska, died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place on Wednesday, January 8, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. The inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Madylin was born January 31, 1951 in Shakopee to Arnold and Marie (Olk) Lambrecht, one of five children. A lifelong resident of Chaska, she was baptized and confirmed at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska, and graduated from Chaska High School in 1969. She married Harry Van Guilder on August 30, 1971 in Watertown, SD. They had two children. She worked for Super Valu and Accenture for many years in payroll taxes. She loved gardening, crafts, camping, playing bingo, Little Six Casino and spending time with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Steven Bumby.
Survivors include her loving husband, Harry; children, Jay (Valerie) of Waconia, Dawn of Norwood; grandchildren, Spencer and Sam; siblings, Glenn (Beverly) Lambrecht of Sturgeon Lake, Dale (Cindy) Lambrecht of Mankato, Bonnie Stewart of Chaska; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.