Obituary for Mamie J. Lally

Mamie Joseph Lally (Nasser), age 96, of St. Michael, formerly of Savage. Passed away peacefully at home.
Preceded by husband, Henry; parents, Naseralla and Zaka Nasser; brothers, Thomas and Duane Nasser; sisters, Doris Ekrem, Jeanette Raymaker Cokley and Alice Rivard.
Survived by sons, Gary (special friend Jennifer), Mark, John (Mary) Lally; grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan, Shane (fiancee Molly), and Matthew (special friend Erin) Lally.
Liturgy of Resurrection was at St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church 600 University Ave. NE Wednesday at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Private Family Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Church.
