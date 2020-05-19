Obituary for Marcelaine A. Fox

Marcelaine “Marcie” (Wolff) Fox, of Shakopee, age 90, passed peacefully in her sleep at home, on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Marcie has joined, Harold, her best friend and husband of 55 years, and their toddler son, Joseph, in Heaven.
She was born in Young America, MN on September 20, 1929 to Henry and Hilma Wolff, and was raised in Carver, MN with 11 siblings. Two brothers, Jim and Hank, and four sisters, Gerry, Judy, Eileen and Pam, are still living.
She will be sadly missed by her six children, John (Diane) Fox, Robert (Nora) Fox, Richard (Lora) Fox, Cheryl (Tyler) Crosby, James (Gail) Fox and Thomas (Brenda) Fox; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren with one more due in July, and a special niece Linda Thompson.
Besides raising her children, she worked full time as a telephone operator for NW Bell, then as a seamstress at Valley Fair, along with sewing many beautiful items for her family. She was a member of Saints Joachim and Anne Parish, Shakopee Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and Red Hats.
Marcie and Harold spent many winters in Daytona Beach, FL, loved to spend time with family, go camping and play cards. Mom, you will be forever in our hearts, we love you.
Due to limitations of the pandemic, private services will be held with her children at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home in Shakopee, (952) 445-2755. A celebration of her life will be held later this year. Memorials preferred to Shakopee Area Catholic School.
Live streaming of services will begin Saturday, May 23, around 1:00 p.m., on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page. Please share condolences with the family while watching the Live stream.
