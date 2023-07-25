Obituary for Marcella B. Steil

Marcella "Sally" Barbara Steil, of Chaska, formerly of Estherville, IA, the daughter of John and Matilda (Julius) Dobmeier, was born on November 21, 1926 in Lake Lillian, MN and departed this life on July 19, 2023 in Chaska, 18 years to the day after her twin brother, Mervin (Pete) Dobmeier.
Sally was raised in Olivia, MN and educated through 8th grade in the Renville County school system.
On June 24, 1950, in Bird Island, MN, Sally married Joseph Steil. During Joe’s Air Force career, the couple resided in the cities of Roswell, NM; Lincoln, NE; and Roseville, MI. Following Joe’s retirement in 1963 after 21 years in the Air Force, they moved to Estherville, IA. Joe passed away on November 13, 1995. The couple raised seven children during their 45 years of marriage. In January 2019, Sally moved to Auburn Courts Assisted Living facility in Chaska and in February 2023 she moved to Auburn Manor Nursing Home.
Sally was a homemaker, an avid bowler until her 70s, and sold Stanley Home Products for over 40 years. She was a member of St. Patricks Catholic Church, VFW Post 3388 Auxiliary past President, and former Iowa VFW State Soloist for 14 years. She volunteered numerous hours reading for residents of Rosewood Manor, organizing drivers for Meals on Wheels as well as calling for dessert donations for VFW Tuesday night bingo. Sally’s blood was O- and she was a universal blood donor. As a result she was most proud of her lifetime blood donation of 16 gallons. Sally loved reading, crossword puzzles, Cryptoquip, Wii bowling, playing cards, farkle and bingo with family and friends.
Sally is survived by her children: Joseph (Trina) Steil, Edmond, OK; Michael (Lori) Steil, Omaha, NE; Sharon (Jay) Mitchell, Chaska, MN; Lisa (Gregg) Perri, Plymouth, MN; John Steil (Lori Green), Estherville, IA; David (Sara) Steil, Keystone, IA; and James (Mona) Steil, Maple Grove, MN; 17 grandchildren: Jeremy (Pamela) Mitchell, Bethany (Justin) Mitchell Faber, Jeffrey (Kayla) Mitchell; Emily (William) Steil Clark; Daniel, Timothy, and Mary Steil; Jolena, Kayla, Michelle, Rachel, and Laura Perri; Sarah Steil; George (Lindsey) and Zoe Steil; Nicholas and Logan Steil; 12 great-grandchildren, Liam Clark, Xavier and Isabella Mitchell; Jackson and Brynlee Faber; Cooper, Madelyn, and Oliver Mitchell; Braelyn Henaman, Kylie Steil, Atlee and Laine Johnson; her adopted daughter Sandi (Garald) Guge, Estherville, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; grandson, JC (Joseph Carroll) Steil; granddaughter, Therese Steil; parents, John and Matilda Dobmeier; sisters, Josephine Ninow, Frances Dobmeier, Julia Steffel, Loretta Kaley, Lorraine Jacobson; brothers, Earl Dobmeier, Ernie Dobmeier, Clifford Dobmeier, twin brother Mervin (Pete) Dobmeier, and Donald (Bud) Dobmeier; her best friend, Elnora Kueker, and several nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 5, 11 a.m. with visitation 9 to 11 a.m. all at St. Hubert’s Catholic Community, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen. The burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Bird Island, MN.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home of Chaska.