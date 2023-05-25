Obituary for Marcella M. Schmidt

Marcella M. Schmidt, age 82, of Hopkins, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at her home.
Marcella was born on September 6, 1940, in Truman, MN, the daughter of DeForrest and Luella (Rosburg) Ryder. Her husband was Alois J. Schmidt, who passed on July 22, 1993. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crochet and knitting, and travelling. Marcella supported all veterans, for 58 years she was involved with the Chaska American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, she was the Unit 57 President from 1997-1999. Marcella was also Minnesota Third District Treasurer for many years and did a wonderful job. Marcella was a member of the Forty and Eight group (past Chairman).
Marcella was a 32-year Partner and served as National Chapeua 2008-2009 using the theme, "Tied Together in Service for Children." Prior to that she served as Le Demi Chapeau and was liaison for the American Legion Child Welfare Foundation 2007-2008. She was Departmental de Minnesota #24 Chapeau 1995-1996; National Pouvoir member 1996-1997; and North Western Le Demi Chapeau 1999-2000. She was National Chairmen of Children & Youth 2001-2002. Ritual and Emblem 2002-2003, Public Relations 2003-2004, Nurses Scholarship 2004-2005, Hat Box Editor 2005-2007, Awards 2010- 2011, Chairman 90th National La Marche 2011, and Advisory 2013-2014.
Marcella is survived by her significant other, Dick Burns; nieces, Teresa (Douglas) Hoover, and Vicki (Darrell) Johnson; and brother-in-law, Robert Sadler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Al; and sister, Susie Sadler.
Visitation Tuesday, May 30, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 1:30 p.m., at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
