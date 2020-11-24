Obituary for Marcia C. Anderson

Marcia C. Anderson, age 94, of Burnsville (formerly of Prior Lake), passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Marcia was born July 8, 1926, the daughter of Fred and Florence (Olson) Hawkinson in Minneapolis. She graduated from Washburn High School and received her nursing degree from Swedish Hospital. She began working in pediatrics at the University of Minnesota where she met Dr. Frank Anderson whom she married in January 1949. They were blessed with eight children.
In addition to being a wonderful wife and mother, Marcia enjoyed outdoor activities including skiing, hiking, camping, shelling, fishing, and gardening. She loved spending time in Sanibel, FL and at their cabin in Hackensack, MN. Marcia was an avid reader and a constant volunteer with the Great Books program at St. Michael’s in Prior Lake.
Marcia had a love of family and friends that was larger than life. Stronger still was her powerful faith in God that guided her daily. She will be remembered as a voracious learner, who kept an open mind while staying informed on current events. In her 90s, she became passionate about politics and social justice and listened to hundreds of Ted Talks and NPR programs to expand her global viewpoint. At the same time, she always showed respect and genuine kindness to everyone she encountered.
She made many new friends when she joined the assisted living community at the Arbors and will surely be missed. All the residents and staff knew the Vikings were playing when she showed up to meals in her purple attire on every game day.
Marcia taught us many lessons on living life to the fullest. She will be remembered with great affection by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 60 years, Frank J. Anderson; daughter, Mary Hoody; son, Frank Anderson, Jr.; grandson, Martin Anderson; brother, Robert Hawkinson; sister, Doris Seburg.
She is survived by her children, Barb (Mike) Heinz, Kathy Anderson, Tim (Cathy) Anderson, Terry Anderson, Dan (Isabelle) Anderson, Jeff (Katy) Anderson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Stanton Hawkinson.
A virtual Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 28 at 10 a.m. Friends and family are invited to stream the service through St. Michael PL’s YouTube at the following link: Marcia Anderson Mass. There will also be a virtual Celebration of Life for family and friends on Sunday, November 29 at 5 p.m. held via Zoom at the following link: Marcia Anderson Zoom (Meeting ID: 868 3567 9135 / Passcode: 0n1Nxb). An in-person celebration of Marcia’s life will be held when it is safe to gather. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed in Marcia’s honor by her family. Cards can be sent to the Anderson family c/o Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation
Prior Lake(952) 447-2633